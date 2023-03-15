Snakes alive! Action packed St Patrick’s weekend at Hook Lighthouse with fun snake hunt event

EVERYONE is invited to celebrate all that is uniquely Irish at Hook Lighthouse this St. Patrick’s Day, from a green theme in the café, a celebration of Patricias and Paddys and a snake hunt.

Yes, that’s right, if your name is Paddy or Patricia or Pat you can enjoy access to a free lighthouse tour this St. Patrick’s Day at Hook Lighthouse.

On St Patrick’s weekend, a search of the lighthouse lawns will be underway to hunt the snakes from the peninsula. The Snake Search will be on offer at 12 noon and at 2 p.m. and all of the children who manage to capture a snake can take it home as their new pet! The Snake Hunt will be followed by fun and games on the lighthouse lawns.

Not forgetting all of the mammies, on Mother's Day – which falls on Sunday – all mammies can enjoy a free tour of the lighthouse, plus there will be a sweet treat for them too.

Hook Lighthouse is open daily and visitors are invited to climb the 115 steps of the fifth-century tower where the monks of Hook Head in Co Wexford lit fires to warn ships off the rocks. To book a tour call 051 397055 and for further details see www.hookheritage.ie