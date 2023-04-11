Sad end for pilot whale spotted off Wexford coast

There was a sad end to the arrival of an unusual guest to the Wexford coast over Easter when the pilot whale that beached on the Little Burrow Saturday night, died from its injuries.

The magnificent creature had caught the attention of people when it was sighted off Fethard on Good Friday. Its remains were discovered the following day.

The short finned whales are in fact one of the largest members of the dolphin family, but they are treated as whales for the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1992. They were named pilot whales because it was thought that each pod followed a 'pilot' in the group.