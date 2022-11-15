Wexford

Pictures of the Macra fundraiser in Askamore

Michelle and Danielle O'Connor. Expand
Aidan Byrne, John Toomey and Adam Cowman. Expand
Amanda Greene, Susan McLoughlin, Sam Thackaberry and Shauna McLoughlin. Expand
The Waxies doing a warm-up before the Kilrush, Askamore, Ferns Macra na Feirme fundraiser. Expand
Ciaran Healy, Jack Byrne, David Kelly, Ben Staunton, Ivan Mackey and Patrick Kinsella enjoying the Kilrush, Askamore, Ferns Macra na Feirme fundraiser 'The Waxies in the Hills of Askamore' in the Old School Bar, Askamore. Photo: Jim Campbell Expand
Kully Kavanagh and Mary Kavanagh. Expand
Edwina Jordan, Niall Bursell and Caoimhe Byrne. Expand
Hannah Keenan, Avril Hollingsworth and Aishling Strahan. Expand
Mariah Boladman and Carrie Brennan. Expand

Click through our online gallery of photos of the Kilrush, Askamore, Ferns Macra na Feirme fundraiser in the Old School Bar, Askamore featuring the Waxies band.

Photos: Jim Campbell

