Pictures of the Macra fundraiser in Askamore

Amanda Greene, Susan McLoughlin, Sam Thackaberry and Shauna McLoughlin.
The Waxies doing a warm-up before the Kilrush, Askamore, Ferns Macra na Feirme fundraiser.
Ciaran Healy, Jack Byrne, David Kelly, Ben Staunton, Ivan Mackey and Patrick Kinsella enjoying the Kilrush, Askamore, Ferns Macra na Feirme fundraiser 'The Waxies in the Hills of Askamore' in the Old School Bar, Askamore. Photo: Jim Campbell
Kully Kavanagh and Mary Kavanagh.
Edwina Jordan, Niall Bursell and Caoimhe Byrne.
Hannah Keenan, Avril Hollingsworth and Aishling Strahan.