Permission sought to demolish Ardamine House Hotel to make way for new retirement caravan park in north Wexford

Owner of Parklands mobile home park, Thomas O’Loughlin is seeking planning permission to partially-demolish the Ardamine House Hotel to make way for a 39 unit retirement-based caravan park.

On Friday, December 23, Mr O’Loughlin applied for permission for a retirement-based caravan park, which will include the part demolition of an existing building, previously in use as a hotel and accommodation building and the construction of 39 caravan bays with decking and individual parking spaces. He also sought permission for the construction of a central office and reception building, the construction of a central shared amenity area to include visitor parking area and connection to existing services and completion of ancillary site works.

A cover letter written on behalf of Mr O’Loughlin by Martin Dunbar of Dunbar Lunn Consulting Engineers states that, according to Mr O’Loughlin, the development will offer a type of caravan park “currently not available within the local area, that will be attractive to retired and semi-retired people, provide an enclosed secure community setting, but yet is close to existing local amenities, recreational facilities and tourist attractions”. The accommodation in question would consist of chalet style caravan units, laid out in a low density cluster formation.

Meanwhile, it is suggested that the community building will provide a reception/office based facility, coffee shop, outdoor seating/meeting area, and provide a facility for visiting practitioners such as physiotherapists and GPs. The cover letter also notes that, while it is Mr O’Loughlin’s intention to rent most of the units for long-term stays, some of them will be used for short-term accommodation on a weekly basis.

The retirement home is not the only project in the Courtown area that is being explored by Thomas O’Loughlin. Mr O’Loughlin, who owns the site of the old Bayview Hotel in Courtown, has outlined his plans to apply for planning permission for a 144-room hotel in Courtown. It has been suggested that this hotel would be constructed on the site of the Wexford County Council car park if a proposal for a land swap between the old Bayview Hotel Site and the carpark is approved and if planning permission is granted. The idea of this land swap was first suggested by CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enright. The proposal for the swap falls to a Section 183 decision and needs to go on the Council agenda and be voted on by members before any decision is made.