When I hear bad language I am reminded of George Washington’s words: ‘The foolish and wicked practice of profane cursing and swearing is a vice so mean and low that every person of sense and character detests and despises it’.

Language, the words we use and how we use them, is simply fascinating. Some days ago I jokingly corrected a friend for finishing a sentence with a preposition. He is forever correcting me so I thought it was time for revenge. But he quickly replied with this: ‘Are we back to 19th century grammatical mores now?’