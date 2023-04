Lee Chin of Wexford in action against Galway players Daithi Burke, right, and Fintan Burke during last year's Leinster hurling championship match at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

I’m an avid follower of the Wexford Hurling Podcast and love the easy-going, humorous yet at times serious angle that Ben Bernie and Garry Doran take to all things hurling.