‘The wake helped to soften the severity of that final lowering into the soil’

The wind was blowing sideways outside, slanting rain drenched the clothesline; yet the skies overhead were still blue, to the East and West.

It’s cold in the kitchen and I find myself blowing into my hands. I was about to switch on the hot water, when it dawned on me that I could turn on the heat for half an hour and heat myself as well as the water.

I woke up too early today, the first sun pokes at me every day, I usually fight it, sometimes making myself go back to sleep, sometimes failing. I gave up fighting it today at half six, and got up to write this article and have a cup of tea.

Walking around the house in a stupor, I opened the venetian blinds, pulled open the skylight shade and let in as much light as I could. After downing a glass of water (I read somewhere that it’s really good for your health, first thing in the morning, made sense to me) I put the kettle on and reached for a tea bag.

While not looking, I fumbled around in the porcelain tea caddy and came out with zip, shockingly we were out of tea. What?! We are never out of essentials in this house, Clare sees to that.

Waking up now, I hasten to the grocery cupboard. With no obvious tea in sight, I drop to my knees to look in deeper past the cream crackers, coffee and beans, nope, not a Barry’s box in sight.

There is only one thing for it, Pettitt’s ASAP. What time is it? Are they open? Upon investigation I find out they are open at half seven. I get dressed and hop into the car. By the time I got there I decide that it is fair to reward myself with an Irish breakfast for having to break my Saturday morning routine. So straight over to the hot breakfast counter I go, for some sausages and pudding. A couple of coffees on the way out and two boxes of special blend Barry’s Tea, then back to get ready for the funeral Mass.

All week long we’ve been crying around my brother-in-law Joe as he lay in bed dying. No one was under the impression that Joe would live, least of all himself. It was the fading away of a very vibrant person, and thankfully, my sister Breda had a week of him being home, to come to terms with it. Now we will see him off to Crosstown, his final resting place.

Last night I sat next to Breda in their Barrack Street sitting room, Joe’s body lay before us in an open coffin, and we talked and laughed as normally as we could. Wakes always seem like such a morbid concept to me, but after a time of sitting there, I came to the conclusion that the body in the coffin bore very little resemblance to Joe, he was gone now, and the body that we would be burying today, would not be the lively and vibrant person that I knew. So the wake helped to soften the severity of that final lowering into the soil.

The wind danced across the wheat field beyond the dividing wire, while Joe’s strapping sons and grandson lowered him gently down. They had already carried him out of their home on Barrack Street, down Bride Street isle, and back out again. Equally tall and broad shouldered, they took care of the man who had brought them into this world.

As the rain and sun persisted in their duel, everyone was kind and quietly wondered about death, time and life itself.