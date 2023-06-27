Simon Bourke: Ryan Tubridy saga shows how RTÉ has created a mess of monstrous proportions

Tubridy’s inability to publicly declare his earnings is a by-product of an organisation which has somehow lost the run of itself at a time when the entire industry is under threat.

It’s incredible how many people don’t have a basic understanding of the core tenet of journalism, how otherwise intelligent individuals cannot grasp the concept of impartiality, that journalists are mere conduits, emissaries bringing the news of the day to the masses. Because that’s how it’s supposed to be. Once permitted to enter the sacred halls of the mainstream media we give up our worldly possessions, they are sealed in a ziplock bag and taken away. We strip naked, get power-hosed, and don a nondescript outfit, the only permitted flourishes of individuality a pair of glasses or a floppy haircut.