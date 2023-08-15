Simon Bourke: First the pubs, now the clubs – soon there’ll be nowhere to go for a drink
I could never claim to have a handle on modern youth culture, could never hope to understand what captures the hearts and minds of Gen Zs or the crowd coming after them, but I recently read something about their night-time activities which genuinely stunned me. Strictly speaking, this piece of information wasn’t specifically about the nation’s twenty-somethings but I’m choosing to blame them for what is a quite alarming state of affairs.