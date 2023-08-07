Medders at Large: Free roving pensioner on the slow road to Blanchardstown

I love public transport. I believe in public transport. I am a card-carrying advocate of public transport. Only through public transport can we reduce and eventually eliminate our dependence on fossil fuels. The future comprises buses and trains, augmented by a fleet of taxis. Use of the phrase ‘card-carrying’ is literal, by the way. I find that my affection for public transport has deepened considerably since our good and gracious government issued a public services card to me for no other reason than that I had attained the not so formidable old age of 66.