By asking Kellie Harrington one difficult question, Shane Hannon reminded us why it’s far easier to take the safe route
Simon Bourke
There was once a time when that was the norm, when we were all at it. Politicians, businessmen, senior executives, and yes, even athletes, were fair game, ripe for the picking, had handy little targets on their back for everyone to take aim. And they knew the score, knew there were no easy rides, knew that at least one person, possibly more, was going to experience an uncomfortable, possibly painful, ride before the interview was out.