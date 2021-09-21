A little kindness goes a long way…

A friend of mine had a most pleasant experience travelling from Dublin to Killarney using public transport two weeks ago. Her grandnephew was receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation in Killarney. She had been invited to be one of the young man’s sponsors.

Some weeks earlier she had a knee replacement and naturally as a result of the surgery her walking is still somewhat impaired.

Heading to Killarney from Dublin by rail she decided to be on the safe side and took one of her crutches with her. It worked wonders for her.

Yes, she greatly enjoyed the Confirmation, meeting her family and the party that followed, but she was blown away by the kindness and help she experienced from the moment she left her hall door in Dublin until she arrived in Killarney. And it was all due to that crutch she was using.

Changing trains at Mallow on her outbound journey a young man in his twenties, who was very polite, carried her case off the train without having to be asked.

On her return journey, and again changing at Mallow, an Irish Rail staff member approached her and asked her did she need assistance.

The moment she got on the Luas Red Line at Heuston on her way home two men offered her their seats. Later a bus driver saw her approaching the bus stop and waited for her.

‘Everyone was so helpful. They went out of their way to be kind and courteous. I really was impressed with the genuine goodness of people,’ she said.

From time to time we all give out and criticise. I immediately put up my hands and admit that I am a dab hand at it. But when you hear a story like that it really lifts one’s spirits. It certainly lifted mine. And I could see from talking to my friend how impressed she was with her experience.

It is extraordinary how small acts of kindness can make such a difference. I’m forever saying we learn so much from the small things right in front of our noses.

I often notice when I am passing through railway stations, especially at Dublin’s Heuston Station, how railway staff assist passengers who need help. It’s a lovely touch and Irish Rail have every reason to be proud of themselves.

There is a Latin expression that explains how goodness of its nature diffuses itself. I know my friend has told a number of people about her travels with her crutch.

And it’s a lesson too for me. It’s so easy to focus on the negative and forget about all the kind and good things that happen us, especially in an age where vile social media and trolling are so prevalent.

The Dalai Lama gets it so right when he says: ‘My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.’

There was a great sense of serendipity about her travel. The journey complemented the joy of the Confirmation ceremony and party.