Youth New Ross offer hand of friendship to Ukrainian refugees

Each Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Youth New Ross are inviting members of the Ukrainian community to visit the centre where they will have access to a meeting room and small kitchen for tea and coffee.

They can also access guest Wi-fi for free.

“Any children are welcome to use our small sensory garden and playground. We would love to talk to the Ukrainian community about what other resources and opportunities for children and young adults they need, in particular we would like to set up a youth group,” said Youth New Ross CEO Dave Gray.

Throughout April and May approximately 50 members of the Ukrainian community came into Youth New Ross for support around issues of housing, employment, transport and education.

“Youth New Ross collected and distributed good quality games, toys, arts and crafts equipment for children. Thanks to everyone who has donated.”

Youth New Ross are working closely with Wexford Leader Partnership, Wexford County Council, Tusla, South-West Wexford Family Resource Centre and accommodation providers across south Co Wexford.

“Together we have provided an Easter Arts Camp with a Summer Camp currently being planned and English classes are also being sourced too. Information points and drop-in centres are also being co-ordinated by other state and community and voluntary organisations across the county.”

Youth New Ross would also like to highlight the extraordinary work of local schools and sports clubs, childcare and healthcare providers and the New Ross Friends of Ukraine volunteers, as well as local families across the community.

Youth New Ross is located at The Bullawn and can be contacted on 051 425415.