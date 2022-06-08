Youth awards rugby stars

The New Ross Rugby Club Youth Awards ceremony was held recently in the Rugby Club following an amazing season within the Youths Section of NRRFC.

The club fielded teams in South East League and Leinster League in the following groups: U14 Girls and U16 Girls, U18 Girls, U13 Boys, U14 Boys and U16 Boys.

The U18 girls made it to the Leinster League semi- finals and were very unlucky not to make the final. Their player of the year was Jessica Sutton with Jessica O’Donovan Most Improved Player.

The U16 girls had a great season. Player of the Year was Cora Foley and Most Improved player was Caitlin O’Brien.

The U14 girls also had a brilliant first season and narrowly missed out on a Leister League final place to Longford. The Player of the Year is Emily Curtis and the Most Improved Player was Ava Kehoe.

The U16 Boys Player of the Year was Jake Cullen and the Most Improved Player of the Year was Sam O’ Shea.

The U14 Boys had a great Season winning a Leinster League title. They also got to to the U14 Leinster Shield Final in Donnybrook and the U14 South East League Final in December. Their Player of the Year was James McDonald and Most Improved Player was Nicky Furness.

The U13 boys experienced their first season in the Youths Division this year and made it to a South East League Final. They travelled to Port Laois for the Leinster League Final where they beat Gorey RFC in a nail biting finish. Player of the year for the U13s was Conor Kehoe and Most Improved was Fionn Kehoe.

The club are currently running a Give a Try in the Rugby Club every Tuesday for the next month for Girls aged 8-16, which is a Leinster- based initiative to get girls involved in the sport.

Later on in July the club are also planning on running their own internal “Rugby Hunz” which is a trial based skills and contact training for U16 and U18 girls. This will run for five weeks from July 6.