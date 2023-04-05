Young Wexford filmmakers in finals of two festivals

It's an exciting time for film in New Ross at the moment.

The town’s young filmmakers have also created their own success on the national stage. They have forged their way through thousands of submissions to reach the finals of two major film festivals.

The young filmmakers were nominated for an award at the finals of The Fresh International Film Festival for their short film ‘The Visitor’. The award ceremony will be filmed by RTE and aired on Wednesday, April 12. The nominated film ‘The Visitor Ep 1, The Arrival ‘ can be viewed on the Wexford Youth Film YouTube channel.

Each year there are thousands of submissions to the Fresh Film Festival.

"We are delighted that our film has succeeded in reaching the final. This film is part of a series of films which were created in collaboration with Wexford Youth Theatre,” commented Therese Dalton.

In early 2022 Tony McCleane Fay and Therese met to discuss a possible collaboration between the young actors of Wexford Youth Theatre and the young filmmakers of Wexford Youth Film. After a series of workshops five episodes of ‘The Visitor’ were written by Marnie McCleane Fay. The first three episodes went into production over the summer of 2022.

The story centres around a documentary film as it follows an alien exchange student who spends time with Wexford families. Actors in the local community offered their time and supported the films with hilarious performances. The director of photography on episode one of The Visitor was Summer Venn Keane who received a special mention from the judges.

Participants of Wexford Youth Film also recently travelled to The First Cut Youth Film Festival in Youghal where all the ‘Visitor’ episodes and their short film Pokemaniac were chosen for screening.

"The standard of youth film in Ireland is astounding", commented Therese. "The Irish love to tell a good story and film is a great medium for this. We are very lucky that Wexford County Council and St. Michael’s Theatre encourages and supports our young filmmakers."

Wexford Youth Film provides free filmmaking and animation workshops to teenagers from County Wexford. For more information contact Therese at wexfordyouthfilm@gmail.com.