Hotel staff clean up the debris following a single vehicle accident in which the Talbot Hotel in Wexford town was damaged just before midnight on Thursday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

Hotel manager Robert Miller examines the damage to the Talbot Hotel in Wexford town following a single vehicle accident just before midnight on Thursday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

Car which was involved in a single vehicle collision that lead to extensive damage to the Talbot Hotel in Wexford town just before midnight on Thursday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

The car which collided with the Talbot Hotel in Wexford town late on Thursday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

THE sound of a huge bang was followed by the wailing of sirens all around Wexford town on Thursday night after a car smashed into the front of The Talbot Hotel on Trinity Street.

The car, a Ford Focus, reportedly came down Trinity Street at speed at around 11.30 p.m. before colliding with the front of the hotel, smashing windows out and causing structural damage, before spinning back onto the road facing in the direction it came.

The driver, a local man aged in his early 20s, emerged from the mangled wreckage of the car and was taken by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. Those who attended the scene stated that it was “a miracle” that he managed to walk away from the incident relatively unscathed.

Upwards of five garda squad cars, three units of Wexford fire service and the National Ambulance Service all attended the scene, but everyone present was counting their lucky stars that nobody had been killed.

"They were so lucky that nobody was sitting at that table in the hotel or that nobody was walking along the footpath there,” one passer-by who stumbled upon the scene noted.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the driver of the car had been taken to hospital for treatment, but was expected to make a full recovery. No arrest was made, however, a full garda investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Wexford gardaí are taking statements from a number of witnesses who were at the scene and are examining CCTV footage. However, they are asking that any witnesses that they haven’t already spoken to come forward, particularly those who have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.