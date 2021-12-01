Young man dies in South Wexford after being kicked by horse

The late Dylan Boggan (23) who was killed when he was kicked by a horse while working at a stable near Fethard on Sea.

SOUTH Wexford was left reeling yesterday (Tuesday) by the news that a 23 year-old man had lost his life following a tragic accident with a horse.

Dylan Boggan from Mayglass had been working with the animal at a stables near Fethard on Sea when it kicked out at him, causing him injuries that would eventually, tragically, prove fatal.

The incident took place at around 1.30 p.m. and emergency services were immediately called to the scene. The Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter was dispatched and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service worked on the young man alongside local doctors, eventually moving him to the chopper and transferring him to Cork University Hospital, at which point he was handed into the care of doctors there. Sadly though, they were unable to bring young Dylan back around and at around 3 p.m. that afternoon, his family was given the devastating news.

Among those to have attended the scene, was Independent councillor and Ambulance Officer for the Wexford Region, Cllr Ger Carthy. While he declined to comment too much on the heart breaking incident, he did say: “This really is tragedy of unspeakable proportions to lose a man so young. My thoughts go out to his family. There was a large multi-agency response and everybody involved, from the two doctors in Fethard to the advanced paramedics and the helicopter crew, fought valiantly to save his life. Sadly there was no more we could do.”

A former student at Bridgetown Vocational College, Dylan was said to have been a quiet, gentle and caring young man who had a great love for animals, the great outdoors and country living. Teacher at the college, Aontú councillor Jim Codd, formed a friendship with the young man during his time at the school and was struggling to come to terms with the devastating news.

"He was a real gentle, quiet going chap and he absolutely loved the countryside,” he said. “Nobody would have a bad word to say about that young man. He was a lover of nature and a real kind, honourable, gentle and decent young man who was loved by all who knew him.

"I knew him very well. I was often up at his house. I was only talking to him a couple of weeks ago and I fully expected to meet up with him over Christmas. His old school mates have been contacting me all morning about it. It’s a testament to how popular he was. People in the area are so upset. It’s very sad.”

Details of Dylan’s funeral mass have yet to be announced. He is survived by his heartbroken parents Sabrina and David and his younger brothers Aaron and Jordan. May he rest in peace.