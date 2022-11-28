Young child hospitalised following horrific dog attack

The boy was airlifted from the scene to Crumlin Childrens Hospital.

A young child was left with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog while playing on an estate in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on Sunday.

It’s believed the child, who is nine years of age, was playing with friends when he was attacked by the dog on Sunday afternoon.

The gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene which occurred in the Milehouse area of the town. However, such was the extent of the boys injuries that he was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin where is condition is undergoing treatment for what are believed to be serious injuries.

The dog that attacked the child was not belong to the child’s family and it has since been put down.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy gardaí said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Forgelands area.

He confirmed that the boy is living locally and that the dog involved was owned by the family. The garda also confirmed that the boy received serious injuries.