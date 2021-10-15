Wexford

‘You could spend €500 going to a Rolling Stones concert but that would never be called elitist’ –Randall Shannon of Wexford Festival Opera

Randall Shannon National Opera House

Randall Shannon National Opera House

wexfordpeople

Maria Pepper

To paraphrase a football term, the new executive director of Wexford Festival Opera, Randall Shannon thinks opera is not a matter of life or death, it’s more important than that.

"To those of who who work in opera, it's a life-changing experience. I would contend that opera is one of the most important experiences one can have as a thinking, living human being. It’s about the most important emotions. Even if the production is set in the 16th century and you don’t feel you connect with the characters, the emotions they feel are the emotions we feel today. The emotions don’t change , that is what opera is all about”.

Randall, the son of a church organist, who grew up in Hollywood, County Down, was a 19-year old music student when he experienced opera for the first time  and was shown a film of La Boheme during a  lecture at the University of Surrey in Guildford.

