Yet another collision at Larkin's Cross outside Wexford - ‘How many incidents do we have to have?’

EMERGENCY Services were called to the scene of yet another road traffic collision at Larkin's Cross this morning (Wednesday). Although this incident was said to have been relatively minor, at least one person was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment, with significant tailbacks reported throughout the course of the morning as school traffic made a return to roads around Wexford town.

This is the latest in a string of incidents at Larkin’s Cross, just outside Barntown. In recent weeks, an English motorcyclist aged in his 60s suffered potentially life-altering injuries after his motorbike collided with an SUV at the same notorious junction.

Having attended the scene of numerous collisions, and even fatalities, at Larkin's Cross, it led to Independent councillor and Ambulance Officer for Wexford Ger Carthy to call on TII and Wexford County Council to take urgent action. In the wake of yet another incident today, he renewed those appeals.

"Larkin’s Cross needs a roundabout now,” he said bluntly. “How many incidents do we have to have? I’ve attended the scene of fatalities there. If you look at the cost of the Ballygillane roundabout in Rosslare Harbour, it's around €900,000. The cost of one at Larkin's Cross would probably be less than that. But regardless, you can't put a monetary cost on a human life.

"This junction has been responsible for catastrophic injuries as well as costing people their lives. It’s time to take action on it now.”