Work on Enniscorthy Sports Hub comes to a standstill as tenders are too high

COUNCILLOR Kathleen Codd-Nolan has expressed disappointment at the fact proposed enhancement works at the Enniscorthy Sport Hub have effectively been put on hold.

Cllr Codd-Nolan expressed dismay at this month’s meeting of the local authority over the news that the tenders the local authority received for the proposed works were far higher than the budget would allow.

She raised the matter at this month’s County Council meeting where she was informed the tenders were far higher than expected and at the Enniscorthy Municipal District meeting she commented: “I asked a question last Monday at the County Council meeting and I was told it was being help up for financial reasons and I wonder could we get somebody to tell us exactly what the situation is.”

"It was a bombshell to hear that with all the pushing and shoving we did on that project and here we are at the end of the year and we don’t know when it’s going to be built,” she said.

"It’s so important for Enniscorthy so I would like to know exactly what’s happening, how much it’s going to cost,” she added. "It’s not the Taj Mahal, in fairness; it’s just dressing rooms and a pavillion, it's not huge.”

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy asked if there was any way the proposed works could be scaled back given that the tenders “came in so high”.

"Is there a way it could scaled back so it could be delivered?” she asked.

“Delivery of this is really important for the Sports Hub and we really need to have it,” she added.

Cllr Murphy went on to say: “We should be looking at that and keep us in the loop and not in the dark on it. When we’re left in the dark all sorts of things come into our heads.”

"We need to know what’s going on and it's really important that we do,” she said.

Cllr Cathal Byrne said it’s crucial that the project is progressed and in particular he said it’s important so that the hub can cater for Leinster category of competitions which he said “we are currently locked out of”.

"Is there a clock on our grant money; that we have to have our grant drawn down,” he asked.

"We don't want to risk losing the grant because we didn't manage to get the project started,” he added.

Cllr Jackser Owens said he was in full agreement with his fellow councillors on the matter.

"This is an eight-lane track," he said.

“This is an Olympic track, or as good as an Olympic one," he added.

"However, we have to get the funding for it and we have to get it done.”

Cllr Owens also pointed out that the Sports Hub should be available to other sports organisations too and said it was built for a soccer team.

"Sports clubs are not allowed to use it and that’s wrong,” he said.

"That field is there for a reason and when I met Michael Ring with Paul Kehoe and John Browne, and we got the money for it, we put in a soccer field there for the people but I know clubs who are not allowed to use it, even though they’re willing to pay for it,” he added.

"It's there for that reason but it's not being used enough and I know that for a fact, so if clubs were willing to pay for it and they can't that's wrong."

Cllr Owens said mats should be laid down on it so people can walk across the field and use it.

The Cathaoilrach, Cllr Aidan Browne said that a plan to review the Sports Hub facilities was agreed on a few weeks ago.

"There are a lot of clubs in Enniscorthy who would love to have access to it,” he said.

Cllr Byrne asked if an online booking system could be looked at because people having to ring the Municipal District Office to book it was not ideal.

District Manager, Ger Mackey, said a grant of around €300,000 was secured for the project.

With regard to the matter of the playing field, Mr Mackey said: “It’s a fine sand-based pitch that can take matches.”

He said he shared the members’ frustration that it’s not available and said the online booking system is something the local authority is “actively looking at”.

“We are getting a demonstration on that next week, for the new astro pitch as well," said Mr Mackey.

He said the Municipal District will look at the specification again and said: “Hopefully, it will be a 2023 project.”

Mr Mackey also said there isn’t a time limit on the grant which prompted Cllr Byrne to say that with sports capital grants there is a time-frame of two years.

"I know with club sports capital grant it's two years,” he said, however, Mr Mackey replied: “No, I think we’re ok. I think we got an extension on it and we had to give a commitment that we were moving to the design stage of it. It’s under review and it's a cause of concern for us.”

He said an update on the situation will hopefully be available to the members for their January meeting.

Cllr Owens commented that it would be very important to allow clubs to train on the pitch at the Sports Hub until such time as the new astro-pitch becomes available.

"It’s there for that purpose,” he said.

However, Mr Mackey said that if clubs accessed the pitch at the moment it would quickly become a bog.

“I know but if you have nine teams and they’re all trying to do everything on the one field it’s a problem,” said Cllr Owens.

"This would be a break from the field and the field is not getting broke up with all nine teams playing on it," he added.

"Yes, but the Sports Hub is then getting broke up," replied Mr Mackey. However, Cllr Owens said he didn’t mean immediately but that it became an option for clubs in the New Year.

“We share the members’ concerns about the project,” said Mr Mackey.

