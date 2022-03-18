Work of Wexford Campus art lecturers on show in the Royal Hibernian Academy

Installation View 2022 by Orla Barry which is currently exhibited in the Royal Hibernian Academy. Photo Ros Kavanagh.

Art Lecturers at the IT Carlow Wexford Campus School of Art and Design are currently showing their own work at the prestigious Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin.

Works by lecturers in sculpture Orla Barry and Remco De Fouw were selected for exhibition by the Academy while course director Dr Ciara Healy Musson created an exhibition programme and is hosting an associated conference.

"To have one member of staff in an art programme exhibiting at the Royal Hibernian Academy is a great achievement, but to have three members of staff involved in projects there is outstanding", said Dr Healy Musson.

"It is a testament to the teaching team on the art and design degree programmes at Wexford Campus School of Art & Design, which is engaging in cutting edge research that has received recognition by some of Europe’s most important national institutions.."

Orla Barry is amongst the seven featured female artists in the group exhibition A Growing Enquiry – Art and Agriculture, Reconciling Values that is showing until 24 April and poses questions about how we create our value systems around art and agriculture.

In the last decade, an increasing number of artists, particularly in Ireland and Scotland, have established professional collaborations with those working in agricultural industries, which is considered important for rural communities that feel disenfranchised because they give vo8ice to life stories that might otherwise be overlooked or misunderstood.

A working farmer as well as an artist and lecturer, Barry runs a pedigree Lleyn sheep flock in Duncormick.

One of her newly-commissioned works is a sound-collaboration with Bristol based composer Paul Bradley entitled ‘Primal Counterpoint’ which uses everyday farm experience to play with ideas of how human and animal physicality intersect.

Other works such as a giant vinyl image of an Aran jumper and a stockpile of all of Barry’s unsold wool, dumped in the gallery space, are a comment on the lack of control farmers have on the value of their products in a global market.

As part of this exhibition, Dr Ciara Healy Musson is curating a one-day conference on April 9 with speakers from farming, academia, history and art as well as hosting a conversation on March 23 with artists Orla Barry, Maria McKinney, Katie Watchorn and Anna Rackard.

As a member of the RHA, Remco De Fouw exhibits annually at the RHA where his current exhibition Tales of Hyperborea, containing sculptural and photographic elements, closes this week.

De Fouw delves into the mythology of Hyperborea, which is a representation of the “edge of the earth” type land, included in pre-colonial cartography.

The catalogue and catalogue essay for this exhibition is the work of Dr Healy Musson.

Information on all of the exhibits is available on www.rha.ie.