‘Women need to be encouraged to enter politics’ – Cllr Maura Bell first chair of Wexford Women’s Coalition

A new initiative promoting and supporting the involvement of women in politics will be officially launched at a gathering in the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy on Wednesday, March 9.

The Wexford County Council Women’s Coalition is a cross-party forum comprising the following six female elected members of the local authority – Maura Bell, Coalition Chair, Babara-Anne Murphy, County Council Cathaoirleach, Lisa McDonald, Rosslare Municipal District, Kathleen Codd Nolan, Enniscorthy Municipal District, Mary Farrell, Gorey Municipal District and Bridín Murphy, New Ross Municipal District.

The Women’s Coalition vision for Wexford is as county with equal representation at all levels of society, including politics and a place of equal opportunity with a parity of voice reflecting the diversity of its population.

The group was established to support an increase the number of women in politics, to support each other as female members of the council and to encourage other women who are interested in politics to take the leap and get involved.

There are similar groups in Dáil Eireann and other local authorities, but this is the first time that such a group has been formed in Wexford County Council, under its inaugural chairperson. Councillor Maura Bell.

The official launch has been long awaited as the group was established around the start of the Covid pandemic and meetings have been held online up to now.

The coalition is an official sub-committee of the County Council and has its own Mission Statement, Strategic Plan and Constitution.

Wexford native Michelle O’Neill, an acclaimed League of Ireland referee and global leader on the sports stage as World Cup / Olympic FIFA International Assistant Referee, will be the guest speaker and will perform the launch.

Cllr. Bell said she was honoured to be elected as the first chairperson of this dynamic group of female councillors, to help encourage as many women as possible to get involved in politics at any level.

“ If women want their experiences represented and if they want to have the power to make decisions about the infrastructure and economic development of their community, then they need to be encouraged and supported to enter politics. Women helping women is what the Women’s Coalition serves to do.”

Council chairperson Cllr Murphy said women are widely involved in leadership roles on school boards, community groups, sporting and other organisations, so it is only a small jump to step into official politics.

"The prospect may be a daunting one for many women, due to the lower levels of representation in Irish politics overall but we are here to show that it is a very worthwhile and rewarding occupation”

The official launch will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, the day after International Women’s Day.

The event is open to everyone, but advance registration is essential, using the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/1N3bMEMyWW.