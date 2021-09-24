Woman taken to hospital after N11 crash

THANKFULLY, no serious injuries were reported following a crash on the N11 North of the Kyle Cross junction this morning (Friday).

The two vehicle collision took place shortly before 9.30 a.m. and drew a rapid response from the emergency services two units from the National Ambulance Service and units of the fire service from both Wexford and Enniscorthy.

It's reported that one of the vehicles involved was rear-ended with the driver of the car, a female, being brought by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital for treatment, having sustained neck and back injuries.

Traffic was down to a single lane for a time on the busy stretch of road, causing some delays, with gardaí directing traffic. Having carried out a quick examination and cleared the scene, the road re-opened a short time later.