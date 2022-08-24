Woman missing overnight from Wexford nursing home found unharmed in early hours of the morning

THE Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter was deployed to Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, early this morning to search for an elderly woman that had gone missing from a local nursing home.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 70s, had been reported as missing by staff at the nursing home shortly after 10 p.m. last night. Staff, gardaí and other organisations were tasked with searching surrounding areas for the woman as there were very real concerns that she may have fallen or injured herself.

A call was quickly put in for the Coast Guard helicopter to assist with the search and they arrived in the Enniscorthy area at around 5 a.m. and began combing the area. Eventually, the crew spotted a person near a stream using their infrared camera and people were quickly mobilised on foot to the scene.

Thankfully, it was found to be the missing woman and she was uninjured. The National Ambulance Service provided some care at the scene and she was brought to Wexford General Hospital to be checked over.

Once again, the Rescue 117 helicopter proved a vital resource in bringing the emergency to a successful conclusion.