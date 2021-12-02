Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal accident in Glenmore today.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the

N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore, on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred at approximately 6.30 p.m. and involved two cars. The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women, two aged in their 20s and one in her late teens, have been taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The road remains closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N25 in Glenmore on Wednesday between 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

A garda investigation into the crash has begun and traffic diversions have been in place via Mullinavat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.