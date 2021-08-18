Woman in her 40s dies following two-car collision outside Enniscorthy

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred on the R772 at Scarawalsh, Co. Wexford, at approximately 7:50am this morning, Wednesday August 18.

A woman in her 40s, the driver of one car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car, a man in his 70s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where his condition is described as serious. There were no other injuries reported. The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.