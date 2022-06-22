Wexford

Woman describes nerve-wracking two and a half hour wait for ambulance

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

A Courtown woman whose mother waited for two and a half hours for an ambulance to arrive following a fall has described the worry and helplessness she experienced when trying to access emergency support.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, received a call from her brother and mother’s carer to say that the 79-year-old had fallen in the kitchen on Saturday of the June bank holiday weekend. She went to the house and phoned emergency services, who asked some questions regarding her mother’s breathing, bleeding and consciousness. As her mother has osteoarthritis and a hip problem, the family were worried that her hip may be broken.

