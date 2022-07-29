With the Rosslare Greenway now confirmed, old cultures must change

With Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) having given the green light for a greenway to be constructed from Rosslare Harbour to Rosslare Strand the onus is now on council officials to ensure the project gets over the line. That was the message coming from Independent Councillor Ger Carthy at the July meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) as he urged the council to drive the project onwards.

“This is something this council has fought hard for, but it’s important the officials of Wexford County Council (WCC) know their brief and understand the rules and regulations, the policies and procedures of the department (of Roads and Transport),” said Cllr Carthy. “We were led around the place on this project; it couldn’t be submitted unless it was €2m, it had to be a single-phase project, and so on. This is a culture within WCC that must stop.”

Although the greenway has been approved by central government, Cllr Carthy said that, should any issues arise, WCC must carry the baton forward itself.

“If there’s an issue around funding with the TII or central government then we can find it (funding) out of our own resources,” he continued. “We can find money for many things across this county so we can make a start for a delivery of a greenway within the curtilage of Co Wexford. This project is going on for two-and-a-half years now there’s probably been a lot of money spent on consultants and reports.”

New cathaoirleach of the district, Cllr Lisa McDonald then noted how the recently-installed beach mats at Rosslare Strand had garnered national praise and said this represented an opportunity to bring further good news to the district.

“We’re behind the ball on this (the greenway), so badly,” she said. “Let’s get this delivered so we can show the RMD is the leader in Wexford in relation to the delivery of greenways, it’s a source of shame that we haven’t got one yet.”