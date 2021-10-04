Winston missing since September 24

A family have pleaded with the public to let them know if they spot Winston, their missing cat, who disappeared from their home in the Newtown Road area on the evening of Friday, September 24. Described as “small, grey and extremely fluffy” Winston is a year-and-a-half old and is microchipped.

"This is very out of character for him,” said Winston’s owner, Debbie Foley. “The whole family have been out looking for him at all hours, we've all got got colds from going through ditches. WInston brought great happiness to the whole family as we got him during Covid after our dog died. We have since got two new dogs and they are pining for him since he went missing.”

Making his disappearance all the more painful for Debbie and the rest of the family is Winston’s history, a difficult start to life which they hoped he had put behind him. “Winston was a rescue kitten and was quite poorly when we rehomed him from the WSPCA,” said Debbie. “He was hand-fed by syringe until he was strong enough to feed independently. He became stronger until about three months later when he became unwell again and ended up spending three nights on a drip in O’Shea Bramley & Breen Vets on Distillery Road. It was touch and go but he pulled through again. He still has a weak immune system so we are anxious to find him and bring him home.”

If anyone has any information regarding Winston’s whereabouts contact Brigid Cullen from WSPCA on 0871220416.