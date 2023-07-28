Wind energy will provide long-term, sustainable employment for Wexford’s coastal communities

The increased development of offshore wind energy will provide long-term, sustainable employment for coastal communities across Wexford. That was the view of Minister for the Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan TD as he welcomed the establishment of the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) at Rosslare Europort recently.

Although wind farms have been the source of some consternation for those working within the county’s fishing sector, Minister Ryan believes Wexford can become a national hub for this fledging industry.

“It will provide jobs for the deployment and the maintenance of the wind farms, in the maritime sector particularly we’re going to need a lot of people with marine skills,” he said. “But also when the power comes ashore that’s when it becomes interesting, because the industry will tend to locate close to the where the power is, and if we have a large volume of low-cost, low-carbon renewable power, that will attract other industries, that’s the real prize. It’s not just about deploying the power outwards, it’s what you do with it when it comes ashore.”

Of equal concern to those within those coastal regions is erosion, the large chunks of coastline being lost to the oceans on an annual basis. Minister Ryan admitted this poses a problem for his government.

“It’s a real issue across the south east, some of it is geological, the land is softer for one but, it’s hard to believe, you get an ongoing tilt of the island, this goes back to geological forces, to the end of the Ice Age,” he said. “We’re looking at real detail at key points of the coast that we’re going to have to protect, however, you can’t protect it all and you have to be careful that when you protect one stretch it can have knock-on consequences in another area, it’s highly complex and there’s a lot of work involved. It’s a real issue, particularly for housing and farming, for all infrastructure.”

Accepting that the current process for coastal protection works are “long and drawn-out”, the minister said MARA, with its focus on all maritime projects, will be involved in helping to protect the most at-risk areas.

“The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has a new planning bill which will help accelerate all the planning decisions, and MARA will help. A lot of it relates to foreshore licenses, how we operate and how we build out defences, but I think MARA is going to play a critical role in this.”