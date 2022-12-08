Will it snow in Wexford this Christmas?

Photographer Declan Roche's image of heavy snow in The Bull Ring during 'The Beast from the East' in 2018.

BING Crosby was famously dreaming of a white Christmas, but just how likely are we to see one in Wexford this year?

With temperatures plummeting and Santa’s arrival drawing ever closer, many of us have been left wondering if we could see Wexford turned into a winter wonderland this festive season, or if we need to get that Christmas shopping done now for fear of being snowed in!

It’s emerged that Wexford is indeed among the most likely counties in Ireland to see a white Christmas this year with a 42.85% likelihood of snow. The data was gathered by PR Agency Legacy Communications, who analysed weather data for each county on foot of Met Éireann ice and low temperature warnings with an arctic air mass set to hit the country this week, bringing the lowest temperatures seen since ‘The Beast from the East’.

The counties most likely to see snow on December 25 are Donegal and Tyrone with a 60% chance. After that it was Westmeath on 57.4%, Fermanagh on 50% and Wexford, Clare, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Roscommon all on 42.85%.

Strangely, the data has given neighbouring Waterford a 0% likelihood of waking up to snow on Christmas Day.

Legacy used TimeAndDate.com and Met Eireann to gather extensive data on weather conditions for each county over the past ten years to figure out which counties were most likely to see snow. This likelihood was calculated by finding the amount of Christmas’s that each county had hit freezing point (the temperature at which snowfall can fall and stick to the ground) while also experiencing precipitation.

Interestingly, the data also found that temperatures decreased once again over the last two years with precipitation going up last year, meaning there could be an indication that we won’t just be dreaming of a white Christmas this year after all, especially given the cold snap we have already been seeing throughout the country.

Weather expert, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said: “Generally if you’re asking me if somebody was looking to take a bet on which county for a White Christmas you’d be looking at Eastern counties or Northern counties so Donegal or somewhere around Dublin. Dublin itself may be tricky…so Kildare, or Wicklow. If I was picking my Christmas county (for possible snow) It would probably be Donegal or Wicklow.”

The weather expert also added that Ireland may be “long overdue” for a White Christmas this year.

"When you look towards Christmas day then, people always talk about a White Christmas, it’s very very difficult to forecast that,” he said. “We haven’t had a White Christmas since 2010, statistically, we would have had one every six years, so we are long overdue for a White Christmas. That doesn’t mean that we are going to see one but it does mean with the cold in December and maybe the chances are that we have a higher chance this year of a White Christmas if that cold can hang around.”