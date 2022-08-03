Wild wonderland with views to thrill along New Ross to Waterford greenway

With 40pc of the surfacing of the entire greenway completed, excitement is building ahead of an expected opening of sections of the 24k route next spring, this newspaper can exclusively reveal.

The Rosbercon to Red Bridge and Raheen to Glenmore sections have been surfaced, along with a section at Ferrybank.

Bright purple and yellow flowers line the tarmacadam route, bringing greenway users into a world of nature. Opening up to spectacular views of the south Kilkenny countryside – including the Pink Rock and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge on the Glenmore side, and the Barrow on the Rosbercon side – the greenway will bring major investment to the town, greenway business development officer Alan Fitzhenry said.

Lighting has been erected along the completely surfaced sections and seats are now in place at viewing points along the route with further features to be added, including potentially play equipment for young children.

“We are nearing substantial completion on both sections,” said senior executive resident engineer for the greenway, Rathnure man Patrick O’Connor.

The rural section has been upgraded to the same smooth surface as the urban sections in Waterford and New Ross, offering a better experience for greenway users.

The 6km urban routes at will be four metres wide to accommodate the anticipated bigger volume of visitors to the city and town sections, with the rural sections slightly narrower at three metres.

The 5km route from Raheen to Glenmore is complete, along with a 1.3 section from Ferrybank and the 3kms to the Red Bridge from the old train station in Rosbercon, where a large car park is about to be developed, complete with changing facilities and a toilet block.

Multiple tenders for the remaining sections are due to be issued over the coming weeks and months, including for a 5km section in south Kilkenny.

Mr Fitzhenry said people have already started using the greenway, adding that it is a construction site.

Designed by Kerry based Malachy Walsh, the greenway will be completed in early 2024, but two to three sections may open as soon as next April.

“We are looking to see if we can make that happen. There are licences to be considered. It is hoped that by late spring, early summer next year that we could be in a position to open these sections. That is certainly what the political will and the local interest is.

“People are already accessing it as people can see. There are an awful lot of moving parts in this project which is essentially a road that is being built and it comes with all of those complications. If it’s built and it’s sitting here and we don’t need access for construction vehicles we are going to try to open it.”

He said people will travel from all over Ireland to use the greenway.

“We are really excited for people to see it. I’d rather national and international visitors to come and see the whole greenway when it’s finished.”

During a drive of the greenway with greenway staff last week the extensive amount of work already carried out was clear, from animal crossings to work on an old bridge. People were walking dogs and children in buggies along the route, something Mr O’Connor discourages.

“Some have even been cutting access onto it so we’ve had to repair fences. It’s an active site so technically people aren’t supposed to be on the greenway. There is a contractor on site.”

The railway heritage of the route will be highlighted to visitors in several ways, including by retaining the original gates.

While doing works on a bridge near Raheen during sandblasting the original embossed maker’s mark from the foundry was discovered, linking the arch bridge with other major projects carried out by the Middlesborough based company in the 1800s, including bridges in Newcastle and Sydney.

The greenway will be maintained but the idea is that it will remain wild for biodiversity purposes.

“It won’t be manicured within an inch of its life because that’s not real.”

Mr O’Connor said there are very technical aspects to the Red Bridge and Mount Elliott tunnel, which means it will take around a year to be completed, once work begins early next year.

He said greenway users will be able to access safe, controlled crossings in Rosbercon.

Mr Fitzhenry said the project team all worked very closely and in tandem together with ideas and delivery of the project.

“It has very much been a team effort when it comes to figuring out what’s best practice. Some of us visited the Waterford and Limerick greenways and we saw what they did. We have learned from other places and cycled the 40 kilometres of that.”

One of the ideas gleaned from these expeditions was the situating of benches, all of which are accessibility and age friendly.

“Both ends are open with no handrail for people who might be in a wheelchair. They can pull up beside them and sit on the bench. The middle one’s have arm rests for elderly people if they need help getting up. You can put a buggy right up to the edge.”

There are natural rest spots with benches under the bridges dotted along the route for shelter form the rain.

Mr O’Connor said very little hedging has been cleared, adding that planting of native species has been done on a small scale for screening purposes. “We won’t be doing much cutting at the edges unless it’s impeding on the users.”

He said inflation has not impacted the project much to date.

“There has been nothing major on the contracts we’ve had so far. There are more tenders going out so we’re more likely to see a little bit of an impact there but generally things have settled down a little over recent months so prices have levelled out in construction in general.

“People have a better idea where prices are with raw materials and where prices are going to be. People have a better idea of where things will be in six months time, whereas six months ago things were very much up in the air and you were looking at increased costs everywhere.”

He said by next spring at least 70pc of the greenway surfacing should be completed. Afterwards the main focus will be on the complicated tunnel and bridge sections.

“The design of the tunnel and bridge section is underway. Because there are so many different elements in dealing with the bridge and tunnel, especially when we are looking at bringing the same provisions for public lighting along the bridge and along the tunnel where there will be different lighting and taking into account environmental and ecological factors within the tunnel itself. The rural sections are the easiest. It’s surfacing, drainage, fencing. A few agricultural crossings.”

The work on urban sections has been understandably slower, with ducting, car park design etc.

The bridge and tunnel will be part of the same package, he said, adding that the way the projects are stacked up presently, other areas are going out to tender before it.

“We are really concerned with the overall greenway. There is potential for sections to come online. The way the project was envisioned at the start was that it was like a motorway project and you open then when the project is complete.”

Mr Fitzhenry said the gradient of the route means it is suitable for all fitness levels.

“Certainly if you have an e-bike it does a lot of the work for you. You want people to stop, to engage and to enjoy interpretation detail along the route. There has already been a tender for arts installation to work with somebody alongside Creative Ireland and the Wexford Arts Officer.”

Further rest stops are planned.

“We have an opportunity to do something a little different including things that are more engaging for children. Rather than it just being a straight line, children want to be entertained so there is an opportunity to do something a bit more fun and colourful.”

One big question mark which remains about the project is the name to be allocated to the greenway, with Kilkenny pushing for it to be named the Kilkenny Greenway as most of the route lies within ‘Cat’ country, while the South East Greenway is a name which has also been advanced.