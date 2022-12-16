Wicklow company applies for permission for firework storage facility in Gorey

A Wicklow-based company has applied for planning permission for a 20-foot metal shipping container to store fireworks in Coolnaveay, Gorey ten months after their application for a similar development in Tinahely was refused.

On December 5, Rocket Pyrotechnics applied for permission for “the placement of a 20ft metal shipping container on site for the safe and secure storage of pyrotechnics (class 1 hazardous goods)”. In a cover letter accompanying their application it is noted that, “due to Brexit and the changes it brings to the company’s supply chain, Rocket Pyrotechnics’ business model is no longer sustainable without securing a pyrotechnics-only storage facility”.

Due to the nature of the facility, the company must carry out several steps in order to get the green light to place the container on the Gorey site. To provide such a storage facility, the company requires a Local Authority Licence and, as noted in the application, they are in the process of meeting all of the regulations raised by the relevant parties involved in issuing this licence. This includes the Department of Justice, Wexford Fire Department, Crime Prevention Unit, and Wexford County Council.

The Government Inspector of Explosives in the Department of Justice approved the proposed site in principal subject to planning and fire safety consent. The Chief Fire Officer has also offered positive feedback on the proposal pending planning consent. If the company receives planning consent for the container, they must then apply for a Local Authority Licence for a Store of Hazard 1 Type 1 Pyrotechnics which is renewed annually.

In December 2021, Wicklow County Council refused Rocket Pyrotechnics permission for a 40ft fireworks storage facility in Tinahely. Wicklow County Council issued its decision to refuse permission for the development in July. Planners felt that the “proposed development would represent haphazard sporadic development in a rural area”. They felt that insufficient justification had been provided for the proposed location of the facility. This decision was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanala (ABP), who refused permission in February 2022. In a summary of the reasons for rejecting the proposal, ABP stated that the proposed development is not dependent on local resources and inadequate justification has been submitted to demonstrate the need for a storage facility for pyrotechnics at this location. ABP also stated that the “substandard road network” serving the site was not sufficient for the proposed development, and that the proposed development would “seriously injure the rural and visual amenities of the area and would detract to an undue degree from the rural character of the area”.