‘Why would you get rid of a rail connection?’ – Minister hints at reinstating rail line in blow for greenway plans

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Expand
Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District Jim Moore. Expand

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District Jim Moore.

Padraig Byrne

WITH plans for a Rosslare to Waterford greenway hanging in the balance and awaiting the outcome of an all-island strategic rail review, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has given perhaps his strongest indication yet that it may not happen and rather the rail connection between the two will be reinstated.

The Rosslare to Waterford rail line closed to passengers back in 2010 and Wexford County Council has already put forward major plans to convert the disused line into a greenway. Despite plans in this regard being quite far along, they were put on hold recently as Minister for Transport wanted Rosslare to Waterford included in the major rail review before any irreversible decisions on its future were taken.

