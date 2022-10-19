Who is Wexford’s newest millionaire? Inch ‘buzzing’ with a Lotto excitement following €2 million win

Lotto tickets are being rooted out of pockets and meticulously examined in households across Inch since news of Saturday’s €2,000,000 lotto win broke in recent days.

Excitement and hopes remain high in the village following the announcement that the €2 million Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in Canavan's Londis supermarket at the weekend. While the winner yet to come forward, shop owner Catherine Canavan said they suspect that they are living locally.

“Everyone here is delighted and they’re all hoping that it is them that has won it!” she said. “Of course, everyone has good wishes for the winner, whoever it is.”

Since the supermarket was revealed as the location where the winning ticket was purchased, new and returning customers have been flocking through the doors to buy their own ticket in the hope that they too will be as lucky as the mystery winner.

According to Catherine, the shop and wider village is ‘buzzing’ with excitement and, while the identity of the winner remains unknown, there is plenty of slagging going on between everyone in the community.

PR Officer with the National Lottery, Sarah Ruane said that a winner has yet to come forward to claim their win.

"This is quite normal. Sometimes people take a week or two to come forward,” she said. “There’s still time. They have up to 90 days to claim their win.”