When Eisenhower came to Wexford – remembering former US president’s flying visit 60 years on

It was the visit that almost never was – sixty years ago on Thursday, August 23, 1962, former President of the United States Dwight Eisenhower landed at Wexford Park on a wet and windy morning for a flying visit to lay a wreath at the Commodore John Barry statue in Crescent Quay which was a gift from America six years earlier.

The prelude to his arrival which took place 10 months before the famous visit to Wexford of President John F Kennedy, had nearly ended in a diplomatic incident after his hosts Wexford Corporation discovered that due to a heavy engagement schedule during his four-day Irish visit, Eisenhower would only be able to come on Thursday morning.

There was reluctance at first, as the Corporation felt a weekday morning visit would not be the best time due to the potential unavailability of uniformed bodies, marching bands and the general public to come out in force to give the honoured visitor the welcome he deserved.

The local authority came in for criticism from the press and the public over its apparent lack of hospitality towards the former US President and had to issue a statement pointing out that when the visit was first considered, “the members genuinely felt that they could not do justice to such a distinguished person in mid-week” but the Corporation had changed its mind in response to “the wholehearted support they have now been offered from all sections of the community”.

That support was expressed by the appearance on walls around the town of posters declaring “We Like Ike”. At a meeting of the Corporation on August 16, Alderman Kevin Morris said he hoped the visit would prove that “Wexford at no time turned down the General’s visit”.

In the midst of the discussions about his Wexford trip, another stumbling block was raised when Eisenhower discovered there was no airport or aircraft landing facilities close to Wexford and plans were made for a helicopter provided by the United States Defence Department to land at the GAA’s Wexford Park.

The arrangement was put in place following a visit to Wexford by the First Secretary of the American Embassy in Dublin for talks with the Mayor, John Cullimore and the Town Clerk and site visits by officers from the Air Corps.

Two helicopters travelled from a US military base in Germany to fly General Eisenhower and his party from Dublin to Wexford for the visit.

In case there was any confusion about the impending visit, the following bold print headline appeared in The Free Press of August 17: EISENHOWER COMING TO WEXFORD – ARRIVING NEXT THURSDAY TO LAY BARRY WREATH AT 10AM.

If there had been a seeming reluctance on Wexford’s part to roll out the red carpet for the American visitor, all doubts vanished when his helicopter landed on the outskirts of a town adorned with bunting and streets filled with a cheering public which included quite a number of American tourists.

He was chauffeured from Wexford Park to Crescent Quay in a Mercedes car driven by Paddy Kirwan, official driver for the Stafford family in Wexford, in a motorcade through Belvedere Road, Wygram, Hill Street, Spawell Road, Slaney Street where people gathered in doorways and hung from windows, moving along the quays where crowds of people waved Irish and American flags.

There was a dampener on the occasion in the form of torrential rain which soaked the welcoming crowd and cut short the formalities. According to the calculations of an Irish Examiner journalist, Eisenhower’s speech lasted less than two minutes in which he praised John Barry as “a great patriot” and then spoke to the Mayor Cullimore for four minutes, with the latter also saying a brief few words.

The wreath laid by General Eisenhower was made by Mr Coady from Rosslare Harbour and was decorated with nautical emblems and the names of Irish ships lost at sea during the 2nd World War.

According to a report in the Wexford People, Mayor Cullimore formally welcomed the former President and said the town was deeply indebted to him for his presence. He recalled that the Barry Statue was donated by America and erected during Eisenhower’s term of office.

“We know him as a soldier, a statesman and one of the outstanding world figures of the age. We recall with gratitude his leadership of the most powerful nation in the Free World in the difficult years that have passed.

“This visit to Wexford is another instance of the blood ties and bonds of friendship that has always existed between his great nation and our country,” said the Mayor.

General Eisenhower said he was honoured to have the opportunity to pay tribute to a native of Wexford who came to mean so much to America, particularly at the time of its founding. “I think all who have heard of Commodore Barry think of him as one of the great patriots who made my own great nation possible.

“I am delighted to say that with me this morning came the American Ambassador to Ireland (Matthew H McCluskey) who has told me his own grandfather was born in this neighbourhood.”

After the speeches, a rain-soaked Eisenhower was then taken to the Talbot Hotel for lunch and greeted with the applause of over 150 invited guests, including the Mayors of Kilkenny and Waterford. Mayor Cullimore hosted a champagne reception in the ballroom of the hotel which according to Wexford historian and author Liam Gaul in his book “Wexford – The American Connection” published by Wexford Borough Council in 2013, was elaborately decorated for the occasion.

“The entire ceiling was draped with the stars and stripes of America. A large colour portrait of General Eisenhower adorned one wall of the room and standing in an alcove was a rockery on which stood a figure of Commodore Barry painstakingly sculpted in ice by William Keane from Bishopswater.

“The beautiful work of art was greatly admired by Eisenhower and his party and the many other guests. During the course of the reception, the general was introduced to all the guests and signed numerous photographs. A presentation was made to him of tweeds made by Fine Wool Fabrics in Kerlogue, Wexford – a coat length for Mrs Eisenhower and a suit length for himself. The presentation was made to the general by six-year old Eithne Fitzpatrick, daughter of PJ Fitzpatrick, manager of the Talbot Hotel.”

A reporter from the Wexford People newspaper asked Eisenhower about his helicopter flight in such bad weather and he replied: “We had to fly very low owing to the rain and bad visibility and all the cattle, sheep and horses seemed to be scared to death.”

Fears that the weather would prevent his departure from Wexford were allayed when he was informed that conditions were improving over Dublin.

The American guests left the Talbot Hotel at 11.15 am for the return helicopter journey to Dublin and were given a cheering send-off by a waiting crowd outside the hotel in heavy rain. A black and white news reel of the visit can be viewed on the British Pathe website.

Following a career in the army during which he was promoted to the rank of five-star general and US Army Chief of Staff, Texas-born Eisenhower served two terms as 34th President of the United States from January 1953 up to January 1961. He was responsible for establishing Alaska and Hawaii as states and signing the bill that founded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He died in March 1969.

All photographs courtesy of the Denis O’Connor Archive, with thanks to Denise O’Connor.