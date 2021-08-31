Wexford

When Charlie met Sammy: Recalling an unlikely frienship between the Rolling Stones drummer and a Wexford publican

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts pictured with the late Duncormick publican Sammy Sinnott. Expand
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts who died this week aged 80. Credit: Photoshot

Wexford

Pádraig Byrne

AS music fans across the globe mourned the passing of legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, in a quiet village in South Wexford, thoughts turned to the party that was possibly going on upstairs as two old friends were reunited. Legendary Duncormick publican Sammy Sinnott, who passed away last year aged 91, actually had a couple of tales to tell about the Stones drummer and an unlikely friendship which resulted in Charlie introducing the Wexford man to all manner of famous music stars.

In audio footage captured a number of years back by local historian and music buff Paul Byrne by way of an interview for a college project, Sammy waxed lyrical about his times with the Rolling Stones drummer.

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship through the late Chesley Milligan, who was the Stones’ road manager and also the manager of The Grateful Dead, who Sammy was also great friends with.

