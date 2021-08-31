When Charlie met Sammy: Recalling an unlikely frienship between the Rolling Stones drummer and a Wexford publican

AS music fans across the globe mourned the passing of legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, in a quiet village in South Wexford, thoughts turned to the party that was possibly going on upstairs as two old friends were reunited. Legendary Duncormick publican Sammy Sinnott, who passed away last year aged 91, actually had a couple of tales to tell about the Stones drummer and an unlikely friendship which resulted in Charlie introducing the Wexford man to all manner of famous music stars.

In audio footage captured a number of years back by local historian and music buff Paul Byrne by way of an interview for a college project, Sammy waxed lyrical about his times with the Rolling Stones drummer.

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship through the late Chesley Milligan, who was the Stones’ road manager and also the manager of The Grateful Dead, who Sammy was also great friends with.

“I stopped with Charlie a few times,” Sammy recalled in the interview. “The fella that used to be road manager with them used to come here for 30 years on his holidays to me – Chesley Milligan.

"I was out with him at his racetrack in Texas, outside Austin. I got to know them all. I was on stage with the Stones at Slane. I was on stage with them again at the Olympic Stadium in LA in October of 1989. Guns n Roses opened the show.”

For that particular LA show, Sammy recalled an amusing encounter when he and friends, looking far from your typical Rolling Stones fans, arrived at The Four Seasons hotel in Hollywood to meet Charlie Watts and get backstage passes for the show.

"The house we were in was a house belonging to (actor) Peter Lawford,” Sammy recalls of one of his trips stateside. “The finest house I was ever in. I was in it one day and the phone rings and who was it only Charlie Watts. He’d be ringing me here for over 20 years to talk to Chesney and other lads. Them (Rolling) Stones lads got to know my voice very well.

“‘I’m in the Four Seasons in Hollywood’ Charlie says. ‘Come down tomorrow afternoon ‘til I give you some backstage tickets for the Olympic Stadium and I’ll introduce you to some very interesting people.’ Well that was alright, I went down the next day. The heat was something terrible in Hollywood. I was never in a hotel like it in my life. There was a big tree growing right up through the centre of it.

“I goes up to reception and I had been told to ask for suite 23. I asked could she direct me to suite 23 and she looked at me for surely five minutes. ‘Do you realise,’ she says, ‘who’s in suite 23?’

‘There’s big security around the hotel here while the Stones are in Hollywood,’ she says. ‘Your chances to get in are very slim. But give it a try.’

“I was far removed from a Rolling Stones fan now the way I was done up the same day. Off we goes to suite 23 and next thing we’re stopped by security. I said we were to meet Charlie Watts at 3 o’clock. ‘There’s a lot of people in Hollywood want to meet Charlie Watts,’ he said. ‘You’re just another one of those people. I’m security with the Stones for the last ten years and it’s a very good job. I can’t let you by.’

“We tried to talk and talk and talk and it was no use. I said, ‘would you go to the door and ask Charlie to come out because he knows me, I stopped with him’. He thought for a while and he says, ‘stay right where you are’.

“Be God, sure Charlie came out and he knew me. There was not a bother. On we goes and they had tea and sandwiches for us. They were an hour with us anyways and coming out the man was outside and he says ‘where are you from anyhow?’ I said: ‘We’re from Ireland’. He said: ‘Oh I know that, but what part of Ireland?’

“Says I, ‘from Wexford’. Well I’m from Cork he said. My uncle hurls for Cork, John Horgan. He was the finest fella that ever was then, no bother in the world!”

Later, at the Olympic Stadium show, Sammy and his Wexford crew made the very most of the hospitality laid on by The Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts kept his promise of introducing him to some great characters.

"I met a lot of interesting people at that time, by God I did,” Sammy recalled. “Charlie Watts set us up with the backstage tickets and took us around and the first one he brought us to was (Bruce) Springsteen. The next one he brought us to was Eric Clapton. And the next one was Bob Dylan, I shook hands with him.”