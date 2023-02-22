What were the strange lights in the sky over Enniscorthy?

How the Starlink satellite trail looks in the sky.

THERE were unconfirmed reports of UFOs appearing in the sky over Enniscorthy on Sunday night, February 19.

There were online comments of a series of lights being seen in the sky over the town and the surrounding areas at between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m with questions being asked by online commentators as to what the lights might be.

One person who spoke to the Enniscorthy Guardian, Carmel Doyle-Redmond, from Ferns, said she and her husband were driving from their home village towards Ballindaggin on Sunday night when they observed two strange lights in the sky at around 7.55 p.m.

“When we crossed the road at Ballycarney and up the slip road towards Ballindaggin we spotted two very strange looking ‘star-like’ objects in the sky,” said Carmel.

“They appeared to be very low in the sky, too low to be stars, yet they looked like stars and were very bright,” she added.

“I pointed out that I thought one was moving,” she said. However, she said she couldn’t be certain the object was moving because of the fact they were moving in the car too.

“One was a lot higher up than the other one, but still they were both too low in the sky to be stars,” she said.

“I thought that they could be drones, but they were very bright and would have had to have been very big drones to be so bright,” she added.

Carmel went on to comment: “It was very strange, and a little unsettling. It was a very clear night."

Her husband, John Redmond, said the lights were low in the sky.

“It appeared to me as if a number of bright lights were appearing low in the sky and appeared to be not moving,” said John.

While the identity of the lights remains a mystery some observers were of the opinion that the lights may have been Starlink which is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX.