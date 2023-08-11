Wexford’s Yola Bakery granted planning permission to open a new shop and cafe

The owners of a well-known Wexford sourdough bakery which became a success story when it was established during the Covid pandemic have been granted planning permission by Wexford County Council to open a bakery and cafe in the Lidl Neighbourhood Centre in Wexford town.

Jamie and Nadia Pettitt of Yola Bakery in Piercestown have successfully applied to the local authority to change of use of a vacant unit in Whitemill from retail to a bakery and cafe, including shopfront alterations and signage.

The applicants originally applied to open an outdoor seating area at the premises which they intend to purchase, but both the Council and the HSE advised that accessible customer toilet facilities would be required for this service and would be acceptable in principle as there is adequate space outside.

Revised plans were then submitted, omitting the external seating area from the proposed bakery/cafe which is to be located between a pharmacy and a medical centre, with ample parking on site, and eliminating the need for customer toilets.

A planning inspector who dealt with the application noted from the submitted plans that the predominant use of the premises will be for the sale of takeaway coffees and bakery items.

Jamie Pettitt worked in his family’s well-known supermarket business for 10 years before enrolling in Ballymaloe Cookery School where he developed a love and skill for sourdough baking. He went on to work with the Seagull Bakery in Tramore, County Waterford for two years.

In September 2020, Jamie established Yola Bakery in a repurposed snooker room at his childhood family home in Piercestown and quickly developed a reputation for producing delicious breads and sweet treats including Yola’s famous cinnamon rolls.

He and Nadia have been operating a mobile bakery and coffee trailer in the grounds of Clonard Church in Wexford town on Friday mornings and at the Enniscorthy Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings, where eager customers happily queue up to purchase goods while Yola’s bakery produce is also sold through a wide range of stockists around the county.

Following the granting of planning permission for the proposed new bakery/cafe in Whitemill, the Wexford couple are now looking forward to welcoming loyal customers to their own bricks and mortar outlet in Whitemill.