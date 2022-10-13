Wexford’s TJ Redmond is crowned world champion after fighting his way to the top at WKC World Kickboxing Championships

Kilmuckridge kickboxer TJ Redmond has been crowned a world champion after fighting his way to the top at the WKC World Kickboxing Championships.

The 18 year-old put up a strong fight against all of his competitors, finishing off strong against his opponent Hansel from the USA on Thursday. His success won him the title of 75 kg world champion in light contact in the 15-17 age category.

Speaking after the win, the Wexford Kung Fu and Kickboxing Centre fighter said that he was ‘feeling good’.

“I’m feeling good but I don’t think it has fully hit me yet,” he said. “ I’m still on a high from the fight.”

A successful fight early on in the championships won TJ a place in Thursday’s final against the USA. While his opponent was a ‘very strong fighter’, TJ stuck to his technique and came out on top.

“In the first round, it was fairly close and it could have gone either way. In the last round, I pulled out a bit stronger and it made it clear that I was going to win,” he said.

“I kept the same game plan I’d been going over beforehand. It has worked every time and still stood to me today. It’s all about being consistent and confident and putting my 100 percent into everything.”

While some celebrations and rest are in store for TJ, he will soon set his sights on next year's World Cup/ Irish Open in Dublin, along with the 2023 world championships.

TJ first started kickboxing five years ago at the Wexford Kung Fu and Kickboxing Centre under the guidance of coach, Bobby O’Neill. While he got involved in the sport for self defence purposes, he quickly grew passionate about it and following his first competition, found that he was ‘hooked’.

Fighting in the championships isn’t TJ’s first brush with international sporting success. In 2020, he won a silver medal in the Irish Open International World Cup – the world's biggest martial arts tournament.

For those who are interested in trying kickboxing or another similar sport, TJ’s advice is to simply give it a go.

“Just try it. Go in and have a bit of a laugh. If you don’t enjoy it, know that there is something for everyone. If you do like it, stick to it and put 100 percent of your effort in. It might not happen straight away but if you are consistent, you will reap the benefits somewhere down the line.”

TJ’s parents, Thomas and Darlene said that they’re very proud of TJ for all of his hard work and dedication. They expressed their gratitude for all of the community support TJ has received, particularly from his school, Creagh College, who facilitated his time off and supported him all the way through.