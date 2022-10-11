Wexford’s three park runs move to welcome more walkers

Enjoying the New Ross Park Run at the JFK Memorial Arboretum recently.

Roisin Duncan, Linda Tompson, Gary Doyle, Nicole, Carmel Murphy, Moira Roberts, Elaine Nuzum, Anita Clince, Kevin Molloy Geraldine Weller and Maria Lane taking part in a park run in Gorey earlier this year.

COUNTY WEXFORD’S three park runs are inviting walkers to come try out their courses over the coming weeks and months, as part of a fresh move to drive attendance numbers.

There are three adult park run groups in Co Wexford in Gorey Town Park, at Wexford Racecourse and at the John F Kennedy Memorial Arboretum outside New Ross.

A children’s park run is also held at the Irish National Heritage Park.

Taking place at 9.30 a.m. on Saturdays the ‘runs’ are not exclusively for runners, but are often attended by walkers.

There are around 250 park run members across the county, most of whom complete the 5km runs and walks weekly.

South East Park Run ambassador Vanessa Mehigan, from Campile, said: “The numbers are coming back. We’re seeing that since September. The kids are back in numbers.”

She said there is a misperception among people that only runners can attend and the new initiative launched in October by the park run organisation, aims to dispel this myth.

A post pandemic survey of more than 5,000 parkrunners shows that 20pc of respondents are not feeling fit enough to return

The month long ‘parkwalk’ campaign includes introduction of a new ‘parkwalker’ volunteer role, and more tail walkers on the volunteer rosters.

It has been 18 years since Park Run founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE shouted ‘go’ at the very first Park Run event, or Bushy Park Time Trial as it was then known, on Saturday, October 2004.

Just 13 runners and five volunteers took part that day.

Since then, more than seven million people have signed up to park run, in more than 20 countries worldwide, and over half a million different people have volunteered.

Following on from the October campaign, with a focus on walking, talking and reconnecting,

Ms Mehigan said: “We’re campaigning to get more walkers involved,” adding that volunteers are vital to the success of the initiative and that there is no time limit for people to complete their park run