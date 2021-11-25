Wexford’s Tadhg Furlong signs three-year contract extension with IRFU

Tadhg Furlong during last week's Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Tadhg Furlong in action against Argentina during last week's Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium.

Fresh from a hugely successful autumn series, Wexford man Tadhg Furlong has signed an IRFU contract extension to the end of the 2024/25 Season

The Ireland and Leinster tighthead prop signed the new three-year IRFU contract this morning.

Tadhg recently won his 50th cap for Ireland against Japan during the first of three Autumn Nations Series matches. He also started games two and three against New Zealand and Argentina.

The Campile native started all three tests for the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks during the summer. He has started the last six consecutive Lions tests across the two tours of New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021).

Tadhg made his Ireland debut as a 22-year-old in a Rugby World Cup 2015 warm-up fixture against Wales at the Aviva Stadium and to date has played six Rugby World Cup fixtures across RWC15 and RWC19.

Tadhg has made 116 appearances for Leinster, winning a Heineken Cup in 2018 along with four PRO rugby titles.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora said: “Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby. His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season."

Tadhg said: "November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium. Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season."