Wexford’s ‘See Her Elected’ roadshow about to get rolling

Female Wexford councillors aim to encourage young women to consider politics

Wexford Women’s Coalition and See Her Elected are bringing a Schools’ Roadshow to the county to help encourage more young women into politics and bring diversity to council chambers

Wexford Women’s Coalition, which brings together the female Wexford County Council members, aims to ensure that female members are supported in the local government system.

The coalition has joined forces with See Her Elected, the award-winning government funded project which aims to encourage women from rural areas to engage in local politics. Together they will roll out a Schools’ Roadshow in County Wexford in a bid to encourage more young women to see politics as a possible career path. The Schools’ Roadshow is part of a political education series which hopes to encourage diversity in county council chambers in rural areas throughout the country.