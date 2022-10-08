Wexford’s priests need to transition from lone rangers to team players during time of change

AT the culmination of a three-day gathering of the clergy within the Ferns diocese Bishop Ger Nash outlined some of the issues raised by priests and his vision for how ministry within the diocese will meet the challenges of change going forward.

The discernment process drew to a close on Wednesday and in response to a request from facilitators asking if he would give a vision statement to the priests who took part Bishop Nash outlined a number of key areas of that will need to be looked at going forward including measures to support priests in the community.

The facilitators felt feedback from the Bishop would be very beneficial to the clergy.

“I began by outlining my concerns in relation to any vision statement,” said Bishop Nash, referring to the vision statement he presented to the priest.

“I stated my hope that any outlining of a vision would be something which would be flexible and oriented to allow future development,” he added.

The bishop expressed concern at the outset that anything he said would be something to empower people and not a vision “that binds us into a certain direction, irrespective of what we would learn while on the journey”.

Bishop Nash then offered his mission statement to the priests and to the people of the parishes throughout the Diocese of Ferns.

“My vision is that the all the people of the Diocese of Ferns would have access to the transformative power of the Gospel, the hope that it brings and the seal on that hope through the Sacramental life of the Church,” he said.

He added that while setting out his vision he was very aware that as a church “we have been Sacramentalised but not Evangelised” and said the work of the future is to be evangelisers, to draw people into a relationship with Christ.

Quoting Pope Francis, he said the work of the future would involving moving ‘from maintenance to mission’.

With regard to his own role he said that as Bishop he was a servant to the vision and would “go where it leads me”.

He also said he would devote his energy into making it a reality in each of the 49 parishes or 96 church communities which make up the Diocese.

Bishop Nash outlined two tasks which are of equal importance in the church’s work in the years ahead: to build and sustain Christian Community at a local level and to maximise the involvement of local people in their local church; to support the priests who are ministering in the diocese to have a meaningful and healthy ministry as the workload changes and to help them offload work that was appropriate and meaningful in the model the church is moving out of but will be unstainable into the future.

“The sustaining of each of our Christian communities will entail the maximizing of the energy available in each community through training of lay people to take up roles of leadership in liturgy, administration and pastoral care and to continue to promote a church ethos which will encourage vocations to priesthood and religious life,” said Bishop Nash.

He said that in discussions that followed his presentation there was some talk about where vocations will come from in the future and while most priests now in ministry experience a positive culture of vocations in the home, that is no longer the reality for young people.

“The task then, seems to be for us to find an alternative source of that culture and this I think will only come from the deepening of local Christian community,” he said.

“In relation to how we work and live as priests in the future I offered the following initial proposals as to how our work might look like in the years ahead,” added Bishop Nash.

He said groups of between three and five priests would work as a team to provide pastoral services across a pastoral area. The core work of the team would also be the work of the Diocese - to establish a new model of ministry while providing a sustainable ministry to the people and the parishes in the interim.

Bishop Nash said the work would also involving exploring the idea that “our primary mission is to preach the Gospel, not to sustain a structure we inherited”, referring to ‘maintenance to mission’.

“This will pose a number of challenges for all of us priests who were trained and ministered with the working assumption that there will be a substantial number of priests working in the Diocese in the future,” he said.

“As priests we have to prepare ourselves and the people of the Diocese for a ministry which is a mixture of lay and clerical,” he added.

He then outlined what he feels are the key elements of priests working together as a team and said they include: willingness to participate in the mission – acknowledging that change is now inescapable; be willing to participate in a team meeting each week; willingness to bring all significant decisions for discussion to the team meeting; to make a period of prayer (e.g. Lectio Divina) part of the team meeting; be willing to change work patterns so that new things can be tried – including stopping doing some things that were always done – and willingness to accept diversity of how others minister.

Focusing on challenges that need to be addressed now Bishop Nash said “changing our own culture about how we work is a slow process and needs to begin immediately. No one event will change something that is deeply rooted in us but consistent work will.”

He said a roadmap for the diocese will have to be established in consultation with the people and parishes of the Diocese in the immediate years ahead.

However, he said the roadmap for the clergy and how they adapt their ministry can begin with the work done during their days away in Mount Wolseley.

He said the work themes might take different forms in different parts of the diocese relevant to the rural or urban reality, “of the reality of the different ages and skills of the priests available”

However, Bishop Nash added: “What is certain, is that we need to begin the journey from Lone Ranger to team player, not just because it is in a vision statement but because it is to only way that our health and wellbeing at a physical and vocational level will be sustained.”

“I proposed to the gathering that our care for priests should also take in two elements,” he said.

“The care for older priests living in the community by setting up a part time nursing post, similar to what is happening in other Dioceses, and the signing up to a trauma support system for priests when they are involved in traumatic situations such as accidents or suicides,” he added, before highlighting that at present the only attendee at a trauma scene who does not receive subsequent trauma support is the priest. The Bishop also outlined his intentions to hold a series of meetings throughout October, with the principals and current board chairpersons of primary schools with the intention of transitioning from priest chairs to lay chairs when the next change of boards happens in November, 2023.

“As priests get fewer in number in the diocese and as the workload changes, it will also be necessary to look at how priests are paid and, as parishes in an area are served by a team of priests, to ensure that there is equity in how priests are funded,” said Bishop Nash.

He said one of the concerns was raised throughout the three days was the necessity of support for priests and parishes in a time of transition and commented: “I think this concern has to be taken very seriously. If we had unlimited resources it would be possible to recruit trained pastoral workers to support this transition but we are not in that position.”

He went on to comment: “As resources are scarce, I propose that I will make it the principal task of my ministry to work on that change.”

However, he added: “Scarce resources also suggest that we need to implement change area by area so that parishes, priests and people who are engaging in change are adequately supported.”