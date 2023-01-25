Wexford’s Michelle O’Neill acknowledged in council chamber ahead of her World Cup appearance

MICHELLE O’Neill’s success in being picked as one of the match officials for this year’s Women’s World Cup soccer tournament was acknowledged at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District.

Ms O’Neill, who is from Enniscorthy, was chosen among the group of match referees and assistant refs for the forthcoming tournament which will also feature a Republic of Ireland team for the first ever time.

Cllr Jackser Owens said he wished to congratulate Ms O’Neill on her selection among the match officials.

"I would like to congratulate her for being picked on the World Cup panel,” said Cllr Owens.

"She is a fantastic young lady,” he added.

Cllr Owens said he had the honour of coaching her when she arrived at Enniscorthy United, commenting: “It was the first team she played with.”

"She was there for nearly three or four years but she’s great and the best of luck to her in the future,” he said.