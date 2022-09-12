Wexford’s Mason Lang is flying high after coming fourth at British BMX Championships

Courtown’s Mason Lang was riding high after he came fourth in the Male 13s category at the British BMX Championships recently.

The young rider’s determination and speed won him the prestigious title at the popular race in Bournemouth, where he was up against a large number of talented BMX riders. According to his mother, Emma Lang, Mason’s self-motivated nature is what helps him to come out on top.

"He has very good self-drive. He doesn’t do it for the winning, he doesn’t do it for the trophies, he does it because he loves riding his bike and hanging out with his friends,” said Emma, who is also the Safeguarding Officer with Courtown BMX Club.

The recent win is one of a number of achievements for Mason. Earlier this year, he also came fourth in the Male 13s category in the British BMX Nationals, while he was also crowned first place in the Irish BMX Nationals Male 13-14 category. Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, Mason continues to improve and bring home awards, explained Emma.

"Before Covid, he was 32nd in the UK. When we went into Covid, we had two years of no racing while of course, the UK and Europe were still racing. He came out of Covid, went to his first national and won it, and then finished fourth in the recent championships,” explained Emma. “It’s just incredible.”

Mason started BMX riding at the age of seven and has been a dedicated member of Courtown BMX Club ever since. This week, he will take part in the Club Championships in the UK, while he will also be entering the last of the Irish championships in October.

Emma is hoping that other young people interested in BMX riding will consider trying out the sport at the Courtown Track. More information can be found on their Facebook page, Courtown BMX Club.