Wexford’s Irish Wheelchair Association pleads with government ahead of Budget 2024 – ‘Do not abandon us’

Irish Wheelchair Association members and staff from across Ireland, including Wexford, marched on Leinster House this week to present its pre-budget submission to Government.

One of the key issues of concern centres around pay parity for section 39 workers which is already having a detrimental effect on vital services as the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) struggles to retain and recruit staff who are leaving to work for the HSE where they are getting paid better for doing the same job.

The cost of disability, housing, independent living and transport access are also key issues.

On Pay Parity, National Advocacy Manager Joan Carthy said: “We are urging the government to provide full pay restoration for Section 39 organisations and a return to alignment with HSE pay scales.”

Wexford-based Irish Wheelchair Association service manager Caroline Lacey warned that daily services and in particular assisted living services throughout the country are being hit hard due to government inaction on the issue and it is a real worry.

"We know that 1,300 young and middle-aged people with physical disabilities across Ireland have been forced to live in nursing homes because of the lack of wheelchair accessible housing and also because of the lack of living supports. Many disabled people need support to live independently such as personal assistants, our assisted living service. Without these services young and middle aged people are prevented from living an independent life."

The group highlighted the recent case of two young Irish Wheelchair members who moved out of nursing homes in 2022 with HSE funding secured from the Wasted Lives Report in 2021. Both have done very well since moving to their own homes and have a much better quality of life, according to the Irish Wheelchair Association. However, due to staff shortages, they are very worried and fearful that a situation would occur that they would end up having to return to live in a nursing home.

In this particular situation, two staff members have left Irish Wheelchair Association and taken up employment with the HSE. HSE personal assistants are paid a higher rate for doing the same work. IWA’s recruitment campaigns in the area are unyielding. There are lots of other similar challenges around the country, compromising the services IWA provides and the health and wellbeing of the people they support.

As the voice for its 20,000 strong membership living with a physical disability across Ireland, IWA is making 33 key recommendations in its comprehensive pre-budget submission across seven pivotal areas: sectoral funding, personal assistants, housing, transport, day services, social protection and sport.

“Ireland needs to plan ahead to ensure that people with disabilities get the right services, in the right place at the right time. People want choice not charity" said Caroline Lacey, Irish Wheelchair Association, Wexford.