Wexford’s Gerry Fleming calls for long-term view on climate change

We need to look at climate change and the actions we take in the face of it from a long-term perspective.

This is the message of former RTÉ presenter and Met Éireann Head of Forecasting, Gerry Fleming, who recently paid a visit to Wexford Library to present a talk about climate change and its future implications for the county, the country and the globe.

As we continue to witness many extreme weather events both in Ireland and around the globe, discussions around climate change and the urgent need for action are growing. But what is the connection between such events and climate change?

“What the Meteorological Society has started to do are what are called attribution studies. You look at the historical climate and say what are the chances of this event happening given the historical climate. Then you look at the changed climate, even as it is now, let alone how it will be in the coming decade, and you see what the chance of something like this happening in a changed climate is. Then you can compare the two,” he explained. “It is almost impossible to say that a single event is caused by climate change. However, you could say that the chance of that event occurring has increased from say, a one in thirty-year event to being one in ten-year or one in five-year event, and that would be typical of the drought and heatwave situation we had this summer, which of course continental western Europe had far worse. Those sorts of events have become much more likely to happen.”

In recent weeks, New Ross was ravaged by major flooding that caused serious damage to businesses and homes. As a single event, it cannot be said that it was caused by climate change, but its severity may have some connection to the changing climate, explained Gerry.

“With climate change, more moisture in the atmosphere means when the flooding events come, they will be more severe. That much we know and that much we are certain of. The likelihood is the severity of that event in New Ross was partly attributed to the changed climate,” said Gerry.

When planning for the potential future impacts of climate change, Gerry stressed that we need to consider both the projected changes in weather here, and the consequences of weather changes in other countries.

“I think certainly in terms of Ireland and more particularly, in terms of Wexford, we need to make a distinction between what are called the first order effects – which are the definite things that happen with the weather – and the second order effects, which are the things that happen because of weather in other places and which will affect us too. In terms of first order effects, obviously the likelihood is that the east and southeast of Ireland will have hotter, drier summers and that drought will become more likely. The coastline of Wexford is famously very soft, as the engineers say. It is more susceptible to storms. The likelihood is that winter storms will be more severe because there is more energy in the atmosphere with more moisture and that energy drives the intensity of storms. So there is certainly a risk of coastal erosion getting worse, which is obviously already an issue in parts of Wexford,” he explained.

Rising sea levels is also an issue that could greatly impact low-lying counties like Wexford, and roads and railway lines could be particularly badly hit, explained Gerry.

While discussions of these ‘first order effects’ have become quite commonplace, Gerry said we need to give more consideration to ‘second order effects’ and how to plan for them now.

“We also need to think about how climate change affects other parts of the world, Europe in particular. If southern Europe becomes very dry and very hot and very difficult to make a livelihood in, people are going to migrate northwards. That means more people coming north looking for liveable climates and Ireland would still be one of the parts of Europe that has a very liveable climate compared to others. And then, if air travel becomes much more difficult because of problems with the amount of CO2 in aviation and people start to travel on boats more, Rosslare is going to get even busier. So, you have these things that would bring more people through Wexford from other parts of Europe, maybe even further afield. That side of things is going to be an issue. Are we going to have far more people living here and how are we going to deal with infrastructure for that?”

Through his talks on climate change, Gerry illustrates the urgent need for action and not just discussion with the Keeling Curve – a graph of the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere.

“I make the point that, for all the conferences and COP meetings and whatever, there has not been a dent yet put in the rise of CO2 in the atmosphere. It’s still rising at the rate it has been rising for the last decade. Talk is fine but when it comes to actually doing something, we are still so distant from it,” he said. “From a scientific point of view, I would be pessimistic about reaching some of these targets we have set ourselves as we don’t seem to be making some of the physical changes that are needed in terms of what’s being pushed into the atmosphere. The implications of that in terms of the way we live our lives and those changes are going to be far-reaching, either that or we are going to be living in a very different climate and that could be a very uncertain climate.”

With the impacts of climate change unfolding before our eyes, taking action is not something we can afford to put off. While scientists first raised alarm around climate change decades ago, a slow move towards action means that extra effort will need to be put in now, said Gerry.

“We could have gone further and faster than we have gone but we have made a start now, albeit a little belatedly. Some of the things we have done in the last 10 or 15 years have made it more difficult, like the whole increase in the dairy herd, the failure to invest in public transport and the slow rate of building standards to be brought up to the level where they should have been. We could have started retrofitting years ago because it was clear it was going to be needed,” he said. “We’re starting those things now but it is late and we will have to work harder to make up the ground that was lost by not starting earlier.”

Looking ahead, it is clear that some difficult decisions will have to be made if we want to protect ourselves against some of the most severe effects of climate change, said Gerry. The need for coastal protection in the face of rising sea levels is costly, and we may come to a point where decisions need to be made about which areas receive protection over others.

“Can we protect all of those areas or is it best just to abandon some areas and, for people who either live there or work there or farm there, to move somewhere else. These are difficult questions and not just monetary decisions because obviously people have strong attachments to land,” he said. “That’s going to be a challenge for Wexford going ahead in terms of how much we might be able to economically or reasonably protect.”

Renewable energy options also sometimes receive opposition, said Gerry, who emphasised the importance of looking at things from a long-term perspective.

“We have to look at the longer view all the time. Take the question of renewable energy. I know some people aren’t entirely enthused with wind power generation and putting up wind power turbines on land but realistically, what are the options for energy use going forward? It’s either going to be renewable or it’s going to be nuclear, because it’s just not going to be possible to generate electricity using coal or oil or gas. I’m not saying necessarily that we are going to have to bring in nuclear energy but it’s either that or renewables, and if we are going to have renewables, we are going to have to have wind turbines and other types of renewables for energy.”

“We have to grasp that reality and understand it. We can’t have everything. We have to make decisions and a lot of these decisions are not easy.”

Gerry stressed that effective change needs to have a top-down approach.

“It’s not just a question of just people changing their habits. It does need top-down direction and support from government. People can’t travel on public transport that isn’t there, for example.”

However, this drive for change from the top can go hand-in-hand with individual and community actions, said Gerry.

“At the individual and community level, there is certainly a lot that can be done. First of all, we need to literally insulate ourselves against the impacts of climate change by investing in improving our housing to make it warmer so we don’t have to burn as much fuel to stay warm,” he said. “We can make the decision to use public transport where it’s feasible, with the understanding that people’s lives are complicated and they have many other challenges, especially people with young kids who need to bring them to school. Coming together to organise shared transport can be one change these people can make.”

“These are small things but I think they’re important to do because, apart from the value of reducing emissions through these actions, they help to enforce the idea that this is something we are all in together and we all have to work together to get through.”

With climate change and its consequences very much to the fore of discussions and media coverage in recent years, Gerry recognises that many people are feeling anxious, particularly young people. He stressed the need to keep people optimistic while not losing sight of the long-term goal.

“We have to do something that keeps us optimistic while recognising the scale of the problem, rather than just saying it is all going to be dreadful and we have to lie back and accept whatever comes,” he said.

“We can do this by taking small actions at an individual and community level. We can do it by taking political action, which ultimately means at the ballot box to support those people at national and local political level who take that longer-term view of climate change. I know that’s not easy. I do believe the demographic political system is the best we’ve got and to try and make sure we can find solutions within that system.”