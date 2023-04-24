Wexford’s first dementia daycare centre opens its doors in Riverchapel

Launch of the Alzheimers Society of Ireland's Wexford Day Care Centre by Mary Butler TD, Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People in Riverchapel on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

A new centre in Riverchapel operated by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will provide day care and support services to people living with dementia and their families.

Opened by Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler on Friday, the new Dementia-specific Centre will support the approximately 2,163 people in Wexford living with the dementia. The launch was the culmination of work by volunteers, the local committee, local media and businesses, Nurse Manager Mary Conroy Thoms and her team in Wexford and surrounding areas. Johnny Redmond and his family are renting the building to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) for the service.

“Improving dementia services and supports is one of my foremost priorities as Minister for Mental Health and Older People. Daycare is a vital support for many people with dementia and their families, providing restorative care both for the person with dementia and their loved ones. We know that dementia-specific day care was severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and €2.1 million in Government funding has been allocated this year to ensure that day care centres can return to full capacity. Government funding has also been in place since 2021 for in-home dementia day care for people who for a variety of reasons cannot attend a day care centre,” said Minister Butler ahead of the launch.

“I am pleased to be here at the launch of the ASI’s new dementia daycare centre in Gorey which will provide the people of Gorey and its surrounding areas with high quality dementia-specific day care services for many years to come.”

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Head of Operations, Siobhan O’Connor highlighted the dire need to introduce such a service in Wexford.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be opening our new Daycare Centre in Gorey – a Centre that will support the increased numbers of people living with dementia, their families and carers in the area and a home away from home. Wexford was one of the only counties with no Daycare services so today is a real celebration, and we look forward to engaging with the community to continue to build an exclusive Dementia Community in Gorey and across Wexford.”

Senator Malcolm Byrne, who attended the opening alongside many other local representatives, said that he was delighted to attend such an uplifting occasion.

"This fantastic new facility will provide a range of dementia supports in our community,” he said. I want to wish the team well in all their work and will continue to help in any way I can. Particular praise also for Johnny Redmond who really helped make the centre a reality.”